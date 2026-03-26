SVEEP drive in Sivasagar targets new voters; General observer inspects polling stations

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SIVASAGAR: In a bid to strengthen electoral participation ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2026, a voter awareness programme targeting newly registered voters was held at Sibsagar Commerce College on Wednesday. The event was organized by the Electoral Literacy Club (ELC), with the aim of educating young voters about their rights and responsibilities in a democratic setup. As part of the ongoing SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) campaign, multiple awareness initiatives have been carried out across the district.

Meanwhile, the General Observer appointed by the Election Commission of India, Narasimhugari TL Reddy, conducted an inspection of several polling stations under the 96-Sivasagar Legislative Assembly Constituency on Tuesday.

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