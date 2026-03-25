Goalpara officials inspect polling stations ahead of Assam Assembly Elections

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: In preparation for the smooth conduct of the Assam Legislative Assembly General Election 2026, the Goalpara district administration, along with the police administration, is actively working on all fronts.

Continuing the inspection drive being carried out over the past several days, the District Election Officer, Pradeep Timung, on Tuesday visited several polling stations across the district, accompanied by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Nabaneet Mahanta, Additional Superintendent of Police Anshul Singh, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Dudhnai, Nupur Ranjan Neog.

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