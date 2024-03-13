Swachh Bharat Mission: Tinsukia Municipal Board installed Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant

TINSUKIA: To meet the Sustainable Development Goal particularly SDG 6, furthering continuation of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) till 2025-26 in respect of complete elimination of Open Defecation, the Tinsukia Municipal Board (TMB) installed Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) as a part of Faecal Sludge Management (FST) which was formally inaugurated on Monday by Sanjoy Kishan Minister for Labour & Tea Welfare Tribe at Tinrai Shivpur on the outskirts of Tinsukia in the presence of a large gathering.

The FSTP along with Sanitation Park constructed with TMB’s own generated fund was designed and developed by Rosolin Technologies under technical guidance from UNICEF which will be 20 KLD capacity. Elaborating the technical details, the District Commissioner Swapneel Paul said the FSTP deals with the provision of safe management of faecal sludge/excreta generated in septic tank and aims to safely manage human waste generated by on-site systems involving solid-liquid separation, stabilization, dewatering/drying, and pathogen removal, said Paul adding that as FSTP contains essential nutrients, the treated faecal sludge by-products can be used as compost or soil conditioner for agriculture to meet partially food security and treated waste water can also be reused to wash the municipal vehicles and for gardening. The programme was attended by Pabitra Gogoi Chairman TMB, Monjit Doley, EO TMB, Doomdooma MLA Rupesh Guwala.

