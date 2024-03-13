All Assam Students’ Union takes out torch light rally against Citizenship Amendment Act

NAGAON: Following the notification of implementation of CAA across the country on Monday by Union Government, the district unit of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) along with other 30 ethnic organizations, intensified its protest against it. Infuriated office bearers burnt the photocopies and notification of the act in open.

The district unit of AASU took out a torch light rally during the evening, from its district office at Nagaon Nehrubali. The district police administration as well as other security personnel blocked all the agitators inside the AASU office with iron barricades for which the participants staged the protest at its doorstep itself.

During the agitation, the participants strongly criticized the BJP-led NDA government at the centre and Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma led-State government. The organization warned that the ongoing agitation will continue until and unless the act is repealed. The Assamese people will never accept this ‘black act’ at any cost as it will definitely put our ethnic identity and language at stake in coming days, the outrageous participants reiterated.

Within half an hour of the agitation, it was brought under control by district police administration tightening the security arrangements.

Also Read: Assam Rifles organizes field trip to Nameri National Park

Also Watch: