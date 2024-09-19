‘44,500 beneficiaries will be selected for ration cards’: Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav

SIVASAGAR: In a press conference held at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the Sivasagar District Commissioner’s office on Tuesday evening, District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav highlighted three important issues. Regarding the selection of new beneficiaries and the inclusion of new family members for ration cards, Yadav stated that a total of 44,500 beneficiaries would be selected for ration cards from the Nazira, Demow, and Sivasagar constituencies of the district. Of these, 16,000 beneficiaries will be selected in Sivasagar, and 14,000 each in Nazira and Demow. Forms will be distributed through the village panchayats for rural beneficiaries, and through municipal boards for urban areas. Two committees will be formed in both village panchayats and municipal boards for the selection of beneficiaries. After the eligible beneficiaries are selected by the panchayats, the forms will be reviewed by the Block Development Officers, and similarly, after the municipalities complete their selection, the forms will be sent to the District Commissioner’s office for approval. Once approved, the Civil Food Supply Department will issue ration cards to the beneficiaries. Forms will be available starting September 19 for this process, and the final date for form submission is November 15, 2024.

The District Commissioner further stated that certain categories of people are ineligible to receive government ration cards. These include doctors, lawyers, current and former legislators, MPs, ministers, government-registered contractors, suppliers, real estate builders, all teachers, income tax filers, and owners of four-wheeler vehicles. Eligible government employees who can apply for ration cards include fourth-grade employees of the central and state governments and retired employees receiving pensions below Rs. 4 lakh.

Regarding Orunodoi 3.0, District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav stated that eligible applicants include widows, unmarried women above 45 years, divorced and single women, third-gender individuals, persons with disabilities as defined by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, women residing in government-registered old age homes, and families where the main earner is either elderly (above 60 years) or disabled. Women from families with an annual income below Rs. 2 lakh, HIV/Thalassemia/Hemophilia/Cerebral Palsy/Leprosy/Autism Spectrum Disorder affected members, homeless women, women beggars, and Antyodaya Anna Yojana beneficiaries can apply for Orunodoi 3.0.

However, MPs, MLAs, Chief Executive Members, and other high-ranking officials, along with government employees, pensioners, chartered accountants, and business owners, are not eligible to apply for Orunodoi 3.0. Those already benefiting from the ‘Orunodoi Plus’ scheme or similar programmes offering equal or more benefits are also excluded.

Additionally, the District Commissioner discussed the redrawing of boundaries for village panchayats, regional panchayats, and district councils in Sivasagar. Individuals and institutions can submit objections at the respective offices between September 18 and 20. A meeting with all political parties will be held on September 19, and objections will be reviewed on September 22. The final list of village panchayats, regional panchayats, and district councils will be published on September 27, stated the District Commissioner.

