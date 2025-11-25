Swargadeo Sukafa statue to be unveiled in Nazira on Assam Day, Dec 2

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The All Tai Ahom Students' Union (ATASU) Nazira sub-divisional headquarters will unveil a statue of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukafa, the founder of the Ahom kingdom, on December 2, Assam Day, at its office premises.

The event will take place at the sub-divisional ATASU office of Nazira and the unveiling ceremony will mark the contributions of Swargadeo Sukafa to the history and culture of Assam. The statue of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukafa and the accompanying garden have been developed under the special supervision of Mayur Borgohain, Chairman of the Tai Ahom Development Council.

