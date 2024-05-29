Assam: Swargadeo Shupatpha Award conferred on distinguished persons

GAURISAGAR: Swargadeo Shupatpha Football Tournament is being held at the Gaurisagar Higher Secondary Industrial Institute playground from Sunday under the aegis of All Assam Tai Ahom Students Union (AATASU), Gaurisagar Regional Committee.

On this occasion five distinguished persons who have made outstanding contributions to the society were awarded the Swargadeo Shupatpha award for the first time. The tournament was inaugurated by former Director General of Assam Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta. Inaugurating the football competition, the State Information Commissioner of the Mahanta thanked the Sadao Tai Ahom Chatra Santha Gaurisagar Regional Committee for launching the awards in the name of the late Swargadeus who made great efforts to build a beautiful country.

In addition Mahanta said that it is not enough to write stories, poems, sing songs and do politics. You have to work for the development. The award was presented by Arjun Bhugeswar Baruah, a prominent Tai Pandit Tileswar Mohan, indigenous folk instrument maker and Dwijen Gogoi, Indrani Rajkumari, who has contributed to preventing violence and eradicating diseases of society and popular YouTuber Samay Gogoi, who has been serving the financially poor through YouTube. In the function besides award winners, Assam State Women’s Commission Member Binita Saikia Dey, businessman and social worker Jitu Dutta,Manuj Kumar Lahan, Vice President, Gaurisagar Upa Krira Santha were also present.

The whole programme was anchored by the president of the Sadao Tai Ahom Chatra Sangha, Sivasagar Sub-Division, Bimal Gogoi. The match was conducted by national level referee Ripu Nath Lucky Ranjan Gogoi and Parag Sharma. The first interesting match of the day was played between Charaideo FC and Sivasagar. Charaideo FC won by a margin of 3-1 goal. In today’s match, Gargaon Footbal Club beat Jorhat Radiant by a margin of 2-1 Goal.

