‘Swarnabh’ Released to Honour Educator, Social Worker Gunaprabha Bora

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BOKAKHAT: A felicitation volume honouring Gunaprabha Bora, President of the Prabhati Lekhika Samaroh Samiti of Badulipar under the All Assam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, retired Principal of Bholaguri Kamala Miri Higher Secondary School, and a noted social worker, was released on Saturday.

The volume, titled 'Swarnabh,' edited by Bijaya Devi, was released by Suwarna Saikia Bordoloi, former President of the All Assam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti.

The function was held at the auditorium of the Bholaguri Lachit Club and Children's Park under the chairmanship of Amiya Phukan Borgohain. Prabhati's Secretary Bijaya Devi delivered the welcome and introductory address.

Gunaprabha Bora, who was felicitated by various organisations and individuals, was also conferred the title 'Sewarenu Ranjita Subhashini' by the Prabhati Lekhika Samaroh Samiti in recognition of her contributions.

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