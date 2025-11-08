All Assam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti’s Foundation Day Celebrated in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The All Assam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti’s foundation day, along with the birth anniversary of the inspiring Ananda Saikia, was celebrated at the office of Sandhani Lekhika Samaroh Samiti.

The day’s programme began with the hoisting of the flag by the President, Anuradha Bordoloi. A lamp-lighting ceremony was held before the bust of Ananda Saikia, which had been established during her lifetime, performed by vice-presidents Hiren Bora and Him Karmakar. A floral tribute was offered by vice-president Shanti Dutta Bordoloi.

Later, Leelawati Borgohain and Kaushalya Dutta offered garlands to the portraits of Dr Sheela Barthakur, founder of the All Assam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, and Ananda Saikia, founder of the Sandhani Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, respectively. The lamp-lighting at the portraits was performed by Aarti Bora and Tilu Chetry.

Following this, a memorial meeting was held, presided over by President Anuradha Bordoloi. In this meeting, writers Nijora Barthakur, Kalpana Chetia, and Chandraprabha Saikia Dekai delivered speeches.

On the occasion of Ananda Saikia’s 92nd birth anniversary, a souvenir booklet titled ‘Preronaamoyi Ananda Saikia’ (Inspiring Ananda Saikia), an initiative by Sandhani, was released and distributed among the attendees. The booklet was edited by the organization’s editor, Reena Saikia, who also anchored the event.

