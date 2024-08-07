TADCDC Demand Justice for Singpho Boy’s Mysterious Death; Memorandum Submitted to CM

TINSUKIA: The Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand Committee (TADCDC) along with Singpho Women Organisation of India, Singpho Youth Organisation and 12 other indigenous bodies submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam on Monday demanding justice for Singpho boy Garmin Makat, son of Chantret Makat resident of village Kumchai Namoh Gaon under Lekhapani PS whose hanged body was found in St Paul’s School Udaipur under mysterious circumstances. The case 35/2024 was registered at Lekhapani PS u/s 61(1)/103(1)/238/106, 3(5) of BNS 2023.

The memo submitted through Tinsukia District Commissioner listed a charter of demands which included a high level judicial inquiry under retired Gauhati High Court for fair investigation so that justice is delivered to the victim’s family members. Suspecting foul play in the post mortem, the TADCDC demanded forensic test of the whole body besides an amount of Rs 1 crore as compensation to the victim’s family. The memo was signed by Pallav Shyam Wailung, general secretary of TADCDC, Nongpion Gumgi, president of Pan Singpho Students’ Union, Khekako Sema president All Assam Sema Students’ Union Tinsukia District Committee besides 10 other indigenous bodies. The delegation met the DDC Tinsukia and handed over the memorandum.

Also Read: AATSU Urges Kokrajhar Businesses to Include Bodo Language on Signboards by August 31

Also Watch: