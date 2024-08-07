AATSU Urges Kokrajhar Businesses to Include Bodo Language on Signboards by August 31

KOKRAJHAR: Referring to some sections of people in BTC who used to force the officials, parties and individuals in different places to write in Assamese in every signboard, the All Assam Tribal Students’ Union (AATSU) has also followed the same and urged the businessmen, shop owners of Kokrajhar town to write in Bodo language in their respective signboards within August 31. The AATSU visited shops, business outlets in Kokrajhar town on August 4 and handed them organizational written letters asking them to write in Bodo language in their respective signboards.

The president of AATSU Hareswar Brahma said the Bodo language had been included in the scheduled Indian languages and it is also the associate official language of Assam that deserves proper use along with Assamese language. He said no business establishment of Kokrajhar town uses Bodo in their signboards which indicates ignorance of Bodo language. He said in the letter to business establishments company/agency/franchises in Kokrajhar town that they should have respect towards the Bodo language and be aware that the Bodo language is one of the 8th schedule languages enshrined in the Constitution of India and Kokrajhar is being the capital of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), all signboards of concerned stores, outlets and business establishments should be written including Bodo language. He called upon all business fraternity to include Bodo in their respective signboards on or before August 31.

