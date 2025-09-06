Tai Ahom Development Council organizes Dam-Phi Puja in honour of Sukapha

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In a bid to correctly identify the Moidam of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha, the father of the Assamese nation and the architect of greater Assam, the Tai Ahom Development Council under the aegis of the Assam Government, organized a Dam-Phi Puja at the Langkurri Deosal premises of Sivasagar district on Friday. On the occasion, the MLA of Sonari constituency, Dharmeswar Konwar, laid the foundation stone for the development of the Deohal, which will be undertaken with a fund of Rs 1 crore 8 lakhs approved by the Tai Ahom Development Council. The ceremony was attended by Cabinet Minister Jogen Mohan, Chairman of Tai Ahom Development Council Mayur Borgohain, historian Padma Shri Jogendranath Phukan, representatives of various organizations such as ATASU and TAYPA, and other dignitaries.

