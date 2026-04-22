Tamulipathar Rongali Bihu Ends on a High Note With Tribute to Zubeen Garg

BOKAKHAT — The community-organised Rongali Bihu celebration at Tamulipathar under Bokakhat sub-division wrapped up with colour and enthusiasm, drawing large crowds across its two-day run.

The festivities opened on Sunday morning with the ceremonial flag hoisting by organising committee President Bedabrata Bora. Distinguished guests from the region also participated in flag hoisting, tree plantation, and the formal inauguration of the stage.

Cabinet Minister Atul Bora Takes the Stage

The evening cultural programme was inaugurated by Cabinet Minister and AGP President Atul Bora, who marked the occasion by performing a Bihu song himself before addressing the gathering.

In his speech, he spoke about the cultural and social significance of Rongali Bihu and extended his greetings to the people of the region.

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