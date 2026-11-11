Tangla-based businessman found dead; family suspects foul play

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The mysterious death of Syed Khizirul Islam, a reputed Tangla-based businessman and proprietor of Sunny Medicos pharmacy, has triggered concerns among his family members, who suspect foul play and have demanded a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Islam was found dead near his scooter in the Beltola (Hattigarh) area under Paneri police station in Udalguri district on Monday evening. While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, the family has questioned the possibility of it being a mere road accident or a sudden medical emergency. In an FIR lodged with the police, the family has pointed to the physical condition of the deceased, the position of the body and the nature of the injuries, claiming that these circumstances raise serious doubts about the actual cause of death.

They have expressed suspicion that unidentified miscreants might have intercepted and assaulted him before attempting to make the incident appear as an accident.