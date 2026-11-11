Tangla Mourns the Loss of Dhai Devi Vyas, A Pillar of Socio-Cultural and Religious Life

Dhai Devi Vyas, a pious lady, senior citizen, and an inhabitant of Ward No.3 of Tangla town in Udalguri district, breathed her last due to old-age-related ailments at her residence on November 8. She was 95.

She was a known face in the area and was associated with a number of socio-cultural and religious institutions, including Vishnu Mandir, Tangla, and Hanuman Mandir, Tangla. She leaves behind her four sons, three daughters, and other relatives, besides well-wishers.

Several organisations and institutions, including Tangla Media Circle, Tangla Town Youth Club, and the Udalguri chapter of the Assam Press Correspondents Union, have mourned her demise and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.