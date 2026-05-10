Birjhora Tea Garden School Marks Rabindra Jayanti with Cultural Tributes in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The 165th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore was celebrated at Birjhora Tea Garden Adarsha Vidyalaya in Bongaigaon with cultural programmes and tributes.

The programme began with a floral tribute and lamp lighting before the portrait of Tagore. Retired Economics Professor of Bongaigaon College, Dr PK Dhar, attended as the chief guest and spoke about Tagore's contribution as a poet, educationist and social reformer.

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