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Birjhora Tea Garden School Marks Rabindra Jayanti with Cultural Tributes in Bongaigaon

The 165th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore was celebrated in Bongaigaon with cultural programmes and tributes.
Birjhora Tea Garden School Marks Rabindra Jayanti with Cultural Tributes in Bongaigaon
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BONGAIGAON: The 165th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore was celebrated at Birjhora Tea Garden Adarsha Vidyalaya in Bongaigaon with cultural programmes and tributes.

The programme began with a floral tribute and lamp lighting before the portrait of Tagore. Retired Economics Professor of Bongaigaon College, Dr PK Dhar, attended as the chief guest and spoke about Tagore's contribution as a poet, educationist and social reformer.

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Bongaigaon
Rabindra Jayanti
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