Tata Semiconductor Project Driver Killed in NH-27 Road Accident at Jagiroad

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: A man was killed in a road accident on NH-27 at Shilbhanga in Jagiroad on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Bishnu Deuri, a driver of the Tata Semiconductor project here. Police sources said that a speeding Eco Sports (ML05U1723) vehicle, heading towards Guwahati from Nagaon, collided with him while he was crossing the busy road. Locals gathered at the spot after the accident and raised their voices against the negligence of the Traffic Department in controlling vehicular traffic, particularly in the vulnerable points of the town. The CDC SP visited the spot and assured that the necessary steps would be taken.

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