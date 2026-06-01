22-Year-Old Youth Killed in Motorcycle Accident on NH-37 at Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A 22-year-old youth, identified as Rakesh Sinsa of Naharjan, died on the spot in a motorcycle accident on Sunday afternoon on National Highway 37 at Garmur under Bokakhat police station. According to reports, the accident occurred while he was riding home on his motorcycle (registration number AS05AA048) during rainfall. The motorcycle reportedly lost control and crashed into a roadside post, resulting in the fatal accident.

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