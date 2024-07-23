Assam: TAYPA Files FIR Against NRL Authorities for Allegedly Destroying Evidence and Burying Wild Elephant

GOLAGHAT: Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad Assam (TAYPA) lodged an FIR at Numaligarh Rural Police station against NRL authorities for destroying evidence and secretly burying a wild elephant.

TAYPA central committee joint secretary Soubhan Konwar said that on July 18 a wild elephant died after being hit by an illegally installed high-powered electric wire near the Butterfly Park in the Township of the Numaligarh refinery. Despite knowing that the area is wild elephant habitat, the high-ranking officials of the Numaligarh Refinery, headed by the managing director of the Numaligarh Refinery, Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, installed illegal high-powered electric wires. The installation of this high-powered electric wire killed the wild elephant on July 18 and the valuable organs of the elephant were cut off by a team led by the chief manager, Township area of Numaligarh Refinery Ujjwal Nayan Handique, and the senior director Bedanga Kashyap.

There have been instances of high-ranking officials of Numaligarh Refinery killing such wild animals in the past and burying them to destroy evidence without informing the Forest Department and the police administration. Also, there have been many instances of high-ranking officials who are in-charge of the Numaligarh Refinery and township area, keeping themselves away from the clutches of the law by imposing all their illegal activities on the lower officials or temporary staff working in Numaligarh Refinery to save themselves from such crimes.

TAYPA demanded a proper investigation and exemplary punishment to the culprits and send them to jail and also to bring the DFO, Golaghat Forest Sushil Kumar Thakuria, under the scanner.

