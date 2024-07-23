Assam: ATTSA and Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha Rally Against Intoxicating Substances at AMCH Campus

DIBRUGARH: Hundreds of protesters from the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) and Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha on Monday took out a protest rally against the prevalence of intoxicating substance outside the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) campus.

The protesters holding placards and banners raised slogans to stop intoxicating substances found outside the AMCH campus and Jalan Nagar area. The rally started from Jalan Nagar tea garden playground and it passed through AMCH roads.

Recently, a youth Kamolo Sonar was brutally thrashed to death by a 12-member gang at Alubari area. The youth was thrashed near an illegal liquor shop. The prevalence of illicit liquor, ganja, drugs and other intoxicated substances have created a nuisance atmosphere in that area.

“The easy availability of illicit liquor, drugs and ganja in Jalan Nagar tea garden area and outside the AMCH should be stopped immediately. We urged the district administration to take strict action against the people who are involved in such criminal activity,” said a protester.

He added, “The atmosphere in Jalan Nagar tea garden and outside AMCH campus have become very bad because of the easy availability of intoxicating substances. The district administration should start a massive crackdown to free the area from illegal activity.”

“The places have become a den of criminal activity and all types of illegal activities in the area. The criminals take the chance because there is no street light in that particular area and during evening hours, the place has become a safe haven for criminals,” said the secretary of ATTSA Dibrugarh, Lakhindar Kurmi.

Kurmi further alleged, “The police have failed to curb such illegal activity because they are involved with such criminals. The prevalence of drugs, ganja and illicit liquor are growing in Dibrugarh due to the support of police.”

Also Read: Assam: Ro-Pax Ferry Collision Injures Two at Dhubri Port

Also watch: