Tea garden workers protest in Charaideo over poor medical facilities

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In the Bihubar tea garden, located at Sapekhati mouza of Charaideo district, workers have been facing various problems, including inadequate medical facilities and lack of proper ambulance services. The workers, with the support of the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), Sapekhati branch, held a two-hour protest on Sunday demanding better medical facilities, appointment of a permanent doctor, and provision of essential medicines.

The workers, led by ATTSA leaders, raised slogans demanding appointment of a permanent doctor and GNM nurses, improvement of medical facilities, provision of essential medicines, employment of educated unemployed youth, ambulance services for emergency situations, etc. A 5-point memorandum was submitted to the Manager of the Bihubar tea garden, Shashibhushan Srivastav, demanding resolution of the issues within a month.

Also Read: Workers at Risk: Inadequate Safety Measures in Sapekhati’s Modi Tea Garden

Also Watch: