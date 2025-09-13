Tea industrialist Ranjit Kumar Baruah felicitated at Hollonghabi Estate

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Tea industrialist Ranjit Kumar Baruah was felicitated by the members of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha and Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha at a programme at Hollonghabi Tea Estate in Digboi’s Tingrai.

Hollonghabi Tea Estate has become the first tea estate in the state to declare a bonus for its employees ahead of Durga Puja festival.

Following the decision, an agreement was signed between the management of the Hollonghabi Tea Estate, its workers and representatives of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha garden unit.

Ranjit Kumar Baruah, proprietor of Hollonghabi Tea Estate, said, “Every year we provide a bonus to employees on time. This year, Hollonghabi Tea Estate has become the first tea estate in Assam to declare its bonus for our hardworking employees, and we are very happy and satisfied.”

