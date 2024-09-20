Assam News

Tributes Pour in for Isra Tandia, Veteran Organizer of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, Who Passed Away at 78

Isra Tandia (78), an organiser of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), Doomdooma Branch, passed away on Wednesday at his residence at Baghjan TE.