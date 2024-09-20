Tributes Pour in for Isra Tandia, Veteran Organizer of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, Who Passed Away at 78

DOOMDOOMA: Isra Tandia (78), an organiser of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), Doomdooma Branch, passed away on Wednesday at his residence at Baghjan TE. Born at Baghjan TE, Tandia had his early education there. Later, he joined ACMS and became its active organiser. He took voluntary retirement a few years back after working there for 40 years. He was liked and appreciated by people for his amiable nature and the sense of dedication that he had possessed in his character for the welfare of his fellow tea-workers. A pall of gloom descended in the area as the news of his demise spread. Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, Doomdooma Branch, Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha, Doomdooma Branch condoled the death of Isra Tandia.
