Tea workers deny stone-throwing incident involving Borsola MLA Ganesh Limbu

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Tea workers from Belshiri Tea Estate in the Borsola constituency have strongly refuted allegations that BJP Borsola MLA Ganesh Limbu was pelted with stones during a land settlement certificate distribution ceremony earlier this week.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday at Belshiri Tea Estate, a group of local tea workers described the allegations as “completely false” and claimed they were driven by ulterior political motives.

The controversy stems from an incident on Monday, February 9, during a public meeting at the estate’s auditorium, where land settlement certificates were being distributed to tea workers in the presence of MLA Ganesh Limbu. According to the workers, a verbal altercation broke out between the MLA’s bodyguard and a local youth over a glass of drinking water. This exchange reportedly escalated into a brief physical scuffle.

The situation caused tension at the venue, with some tea workers becoming involved in the dispute. However, local residents stated that the matter was quickly resolved through the intervention of MLA Ganesh Limbu and other responsible citizens present at the event. The meeting resumed shortly thereafter without further disruption.

At the press conference, the workers vehemently denied that stones were thrown at the MLA during the incident. They termed the allegations a “deep-rooted conspiracy” aimed at tarnishing the legislator’s image.

The issue has sparked considerable discussion in the area, with differing accounts of what transpired during the event. Meanwhile, several tea workers at the press conference expressed their support for MLA Limbu, highlighting his significant developmental initiatives in the constituency. They suggested that a group of individuals might be attempting to damage his reputation due to his growing popularity ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

