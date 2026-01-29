Illegal timber-laden vehicle seized at Naharjan tea estate; Workers protest alleged assault

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On Republic Day, an illegal timber-laden vehicle was seized at the Naharjan tea estate in Bokakhat. Forest personnel from Karbi Anglong detained two timber smugglers along with a timber-laden Bolero vehicle at Naharjan while it was being used for illegal timber transportation.

In connection with the incident, forest personnel from the Dhalamara Regional Forest Office allegedly assaulted a tea garden worker named Jiten Kheriya of Naharjan tea estate. This incident triggered strong anger among the tea workers.

More than a hundred workers of Naharjan tea estate gheraoed the office of the Divisional Forest Officer of Dhalamara in Karbi Anglong district. Simultaneously, the incident has sparked outrage within the Golaghat District Tea Tribes Students' Association. ATSA Golaghat District Committee student leader Bikash Nayak demanded the suspension of the forest personnel involved in the assault and called for compensation of five lakh rupees for the injured tea worker, along with medical support.

