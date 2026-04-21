Tea Workers in Bokakhat Protest Over Stagnant Rs 200 Daily Wage

Tea garden workers at Kakchang in Bokakhat staged a protest demanding a wage increase, as frustration mounts over the Rs 200 daily wage currently being paid by small tea garden owners in the area — a figure workers say has remained unchanged despite repeated demands.

The protesters said the demonstration was held to express their dissatisfaction after neither a wage hike nor other rightful benefits had been granted, despite their concerns being raised over an extended period.

Workers stated that the low wages have made it increasingly difficult to meet basic living expenses, and that their repeated appeals to small tea garden owners had gone unaddressed.

The protest reflects a broader issue facing workers in small tea gardens across Assam, where wage structures often lag significantly behind those of larger, more regulated estates.

Also Read: Assam Tea Garden Workers to Get Rs 280 Daily Wage in Brahmaputra Valley From April 1