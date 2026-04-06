Tea Workers Protest Bush Uprooting at Duamara Estate for Areca Nut Farming

Workers at the Duamara tea estate near Doomdooma staged a two-hour sit-in demonstration on Saturday, protesting what they allege is the illegal uprooting of tea bushes to make way for areca nut and ginger cultivation.

The agitation was carried out in collaboration with the Assam Tea Tribes Students' Association (ATTSA).

Also Read: Protest by Workers at Bogidhola Tea Garden in Golaghat