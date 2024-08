Morigaon: Mahmadur Rahman Siddique, a teacher of Balidunga, Bhuragaon under Laharighat block was arrested by police for allegedly trying to rape a woman taking chance of the absence of her husband in the residence on Monday night at around 7 pm . An FIR was filed at Bhuragaon against the teacher. In this regards an investigation is going on.

