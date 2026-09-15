Teacher couple’s home burgled in broad daylight at Jamugurihat, valuables looted

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A daylight burglary was reported at the residence of a teacher couple in Gereki Chuk under the Jamuguri police station area on Monday. According to reports, the house belongs to Milan Das. The couple had left for their respective schools when the burglary took place. The miscreants allegedly entered the house through the ceiling in their absence.

The couple discovered the theft after returning home from work and immediately informed the Jamuguri Police. According to the family, the burglars fled with jewellery, cash and other valuables from the house.

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