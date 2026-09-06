Teachers’ Day Marked with Felicitations for 29 Educators in Cachar, 40 in Sribhumi

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The 65th Teachers' Day was observed in Silchar on Saturday in a befitting manner by the Cachar district administration. 29 eminent teachers of the district were felicitated in a colourful function held at Banga Bhawan. State Minister Kaushik Rai, the chief guest in the function, remembered the age-old 'guru shishya parampara' of Sanatani culture and paid his tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. District Commissioner Rahul Kumar Gupta, ADC (Education) Jagriti Kalwar, Inspector of Schools Mithun Jahari, Sujit Kumar Tewari, and the Principal of Silchar Women's College also spoke at the function. Meanwhile, the Sribhumi district administration felicitated 40 teachers in a function presided over by District Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi.

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