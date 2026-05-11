Assam News

Teachers Discuss Evolving Education System at Khana Khokora HS School Jubilee Seminar

On the occasion of the yearlong diamond jubilee celebration of Khana Khokora HS School, Dikhowmukh College organized a seminar on ‘Changing Scenario of Education System and Role of Teachers’ on Saturday
Khana Khokora HS School
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A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: On the occasion of the yearlong diamond jubilee celebration of Khana Khokora HS School, Dikhowmukh College organized a seminar on ‘Changing Scenario of Education System and Role of Teachers’ on Saturday at the Bijaya Borah Neog memorial auditorium. Dr Saumarjyoti Mahanta, noted columnist and Principal of Sibsagar Commerce College, and Dr Pranjal Buragohain, Associate Professor, Department of Education, Dibrugarh University, took part as resource persons.

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Seminar
Khana Khokora HS School
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