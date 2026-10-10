Teachers Encouraged to Promote Wildlife Conservation During Awareness Event in Hojai

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HOJAI: Marking Wildlife Week 2026, the Enviroculture Conservation Foundation, in collaboration with Arunoday Senior Secondary School, organised an awareness programme to mobilise teachers as key advocates for ecological protection. The programme was held at the auditorium of Arunoday Senior Secondary School in Hojai on Thursday.

According to information, the event was attended by 55 educators and featured wildlife conservationist Dr. Prodip Kumar Sahoo as the principal resource person. Dr. Sahoo highlighted the growing threats facing local wildlife, including severe habitat loss, pollution and increasing human-wildlife conflict.

Emphasising that conservation extends beyond government mandates, Dr. Sahoo called on teachers to serve as "ambassadors of conservation." He urged educators to take environmental awareness beyond the classroom and inspire students to value biodiversity and adopt sustainable, eco-friendly habits in their daily lives.

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