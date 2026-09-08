Assam Human-Wildlife Conflict Intensifies, 572 People Killed in Five Years

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Human-animal conflicts in the state are maintaining a rising trend. The deaths of humans keep on rising, and so do the deaths and injuries of animals. A policeman on duty lost his life in an elephant attack in the Goalpara district a few days ago. The policeman, Amzad Ali, was posted to the 17th Assam Police Battalion.

According to sources, as many as 572 people lost their lives in animal attacks from 2021 to 2025. The year-wise breakup of human deaths is 108 in 2021; 112 in 2022; 116 in 2023; 110 in 2024; and 126 in 2025. During the period, 374 people also sustained injuries in animal attacks.

During the same period, as many as 135 animals died or were injured. The most affected are elephants, with 123 of them either dead or injured, followed by seven rhinos and five tigers.

Protection and management of wildlife animals and their habitats, including the management of human-wildlife conflict, is primarily the responsibility of the state government. In so far as human-animal conflict is concerned, Goalpara is one of the vulnerable districts. Over 100 humans lost their lives in the past few years in this district. The state Forest Department needs to tackle the situation in consultation with other stakeholders.

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