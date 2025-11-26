Teachers showcase creativity at Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) exhibition at Doomdooma

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: A vibrant block-level exhibition and competition on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) was held on Tuesday at Doomdooma Girls’ Higher Secondary School, featuring the winning teams from various cluster-level events.

Organized by the Tinsukia Urban Education Block under Samagra Shiksha, the programme showcased innovative teaching-learning materials aimed at making foundational education more joyful and engaging. The event was inaugurated by senior journalist and former President of Tinsukia Zilla Xahitya Xabha, Arjun Baruah, who emphasised the need for creative tools to enhance classroom learning.

District Mission Co-ordinator Binti Sharma, Samagra Shiksha’s District Programme Officer Tridib Sharma Tamuli, President of the School Management and Development Committee (SMDC) of Doomdooma Girls’ Higher Secondary School Abhijit Khataniar, and social worker Deben Deka were present among the dignitaries who praised the teachers’ efforts.

In the literacy category, Sripuriya Primary School secured the first place, followed by Hindustani HS School and Bimala Prasad Chaliha Primary School. In the numeracy category, PM Adarsha Primary School emerged champion, with Sripuriya Primary School and Hindustani HS School bagging the second and third places respectively.

The daylong programme was smoothly co-ordinated by block resource persons Durjoy Lochan Chetia and Jahnabi Phukan, whose efforts ensured the success of the event. The exhibition concluded with the distribution of certificates.

