National Education Day observed at Doomdooma Girls Higher Secondary School

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Under the auspices of Assam Science Society, Doomdooma branch, and with active co-operation of Doomdooma Girls Higher Secondary School, the National Education Day was observed by holding a 'Science and Mathematics Workshop for Class IX and X students' at the school auditorium on Tuesday.

At the start of the meeting before the workshop, a one-minute's silence was observed for Assam's heartthrob Zubeen Garg, noted lyricist, composer, and radio announcer Syed Saddulla, internationally-renowned flutist Dipak Sarma, Nagara Nam Pathak Ramcharan Bharali, and former President of Assam Science Society and internationally-renowned Physicist Dr Dilip Kumar Chaudhury.

The meeting was presided over by the President, Dr Meena Devi Baruah, while General Secretary Dhiren Deka explained the objectives of the meeting.

Sunil Kumar, Headmaster in-charge of Hindi Vidyalaya, Makum, and Subrata Chakraborty, science teacher of Borhapjan High School, who were trained by the Government of Assam, took part as resource persons of Science and Mathematics respectively. They provided training on question papers prepared according to the curriculum of National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT). Utpal Pujari, Joint Secretary, Assam Science Society, Doomdooma branch, and Life Member Arati Sarkar Sonowal attended the workshop as coordinators of Mathematics and Science respectively.

