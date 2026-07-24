‘Teen Bhubaner Bangali’ by Pradip Dutta Roy Released in Silchar, Chronicles Bengali Life Across Three Regions

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: ‘Teen Bhubaner Bangali,’ a collection of essays by eminent social activist Pradip Dutta Roy, was ceremonially released here in Silchar. This is the third book authored by Dutta Roy, who steered the Assam University Movement in the 80s. ‘Teen Bhubaner Bangali’ was ceremonially released by eminent journalist Atin Das along with Professor Hilal Uddin Laskar, former Deputy Director of the Information and Public Relations Department Haran Dey, industrialist Mahavir Prasad Jain, leading social activist Shantanu Das, and journalist Bikash Chakrabarty. Dutta Roy himself was present during the unveiling of the cover. Speakers praised Dutta Roy for chronicling the challenges faced by, and the aspirations of the Bengalis in Assam’s Barak Valley, West Bengal, and Bangladesh.

Also Read: Lekhika Samaroh Meeting in Doomdooma Marks Poetry Book Release and Literary Discussions