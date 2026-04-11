Teen Student Dies by Suicide in Golaghat After HSLC 2026 Results

BOKAKHAT: A 17-year-old student from the Numaligarh tea estate in Golaghat district died by suicide on Friday afternoon, hours after the HSLC Examination 2026 results were declared.

The student, identified as Rinki Minj of Line No. 5 of the Numaligarh tea estate, had appeared for the HSLC examination three times in the past.

She was alone at home when she took the step, at around 2:00 PM.

Police recovered her body from the residence. It has been kept at the Golaghat morgue, and a post-mortem examination is scheduled for Saturday at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

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