Class IX student dies by suicide at Numaligarh residence

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Numaligarh area is grieving the tragic death of a Class IX student who reportedly died by suicide at his residence last night.

The deceased has been identified as Bibhan Agrawala, a student of Numaligarh Dhansiri Valley Academy and the son of local businessman Suresh Agrawala.

Bibhan was known among peers and teachers as a bright, meritorious student with notable talents in drawing and dance. The exact circumstances and possible reasons behind the incident remain unclear, and investigations are ongoing.

Police from Bokakhat Police Station recovered the body, conducted the post-mortem examination, and subsequently handed it over to the family for the last rites.

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