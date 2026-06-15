Teenager Drowns at Sluice Gate in Biswanath, Body Recovered by SDRF

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A 16-year-old boy lost his life at the Mahjuli Pathar sluice gate, a highly remote area along the Assam-Arunachal border in the Biswanath district, on Sunday afternoon. Around 2:30 PM, the 16-year-old teenager from Balichang Jharubari went to bathe at the Mahjuli Pathar sluice gate with a relative and a friend when he suddenly went missing in the water. According to reports, the deceased youth has been identified as Ratneswar Basumatary.

Upon receiving news of the incident, a team from the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and personnel from the Balichang Police Outpost rushed to the spot, launched a search operation, and retrieved the youth’s body.

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