Temple Fund Scandal: Two men ‘withdraw funds illegally’ in Bajali district of Assam

A Correspondent

Pathsala: Two men allegedly withdrawn money worth lakh of rupees from the temple’s fund in Raipur village in Bajali district. Locals of the area alleged that they saved money to build a temple, but the former president and secretary of the temple, namely Anil Roy and Hitesh Pathak, withdrew money without informing the villagers. They withdrew from the Apex Bank of Pathsala branch in 2021 and didn’t return for many years.

The duo also printed a fake chequebook copy of the bank to show the villagers. The incident came to light when other members of the temple committee visited the bank, where the bank authorities informed them about the withdrawn money. Currently, the account has only Rs 4,000 as a balance. Now the villagers have appealed to the Bajali administration to look into this matter.

