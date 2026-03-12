Temple theft racket busted in Mangaldai; stolen items recovered

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a major breakthrough against a gang targeting temples in and around Mangaldai, the police arrested two alleged members recently and recovered a significant cache of suspected stolen goods and cash.

Acting on specific intelligence, a team from the Mangaldai police station nabbed Moisin Ali (alias Munni, alias Mahsin Ali) (31 years), son of Muskat Ali, a resident of Hirapara village under the Dhula police station. The arrest took place at his rented house in Baghpori village under Mangaldai PS.

Based on Moisin Ali’s disclosure during interrogation, police conducted a search at the house of Magbul Hussain, and its premises in Baghpori village (Mangaldai PS). Hussain was absent at that time. The search yielded the following recovered items, believed to be looted from recent temple burglaries: one brass water pot (Ghoti), six pairs of golden-coloured bangles, two pairs of golden-coloured earrings, one golden-coloured necklace, one brass Tilinga (ritual item), five pieces of golden-coloured decorative leaves.

Following his statement, Moisin Ali led police to apprehend his accomplice, Kalimuddin Ahmed (28 years), son of Late Sibar Ali, from Ward No. 5, Mangaldai town.

Both accused were produced before the court and remanded to two days’ police custody for further interrogation. Investigations continue to trace and arrest other members of the gang.

This operation comes amid a recent spike in temple thefts in the area. Notably, on Sunday night, valuables and donated cash were looted from two temples in Ward No. 4 of Mangaldai town.

