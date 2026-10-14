Ten Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Assam While Attempting Border Crossing

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Ten Bangladeshi nationals, including five children and a woman, were detained by the police in Hailakandi district, creating a stir in the Panchgram police station area.

According to police sources, the detainees had been living in Jammu and Kashmir for approximately 10 years, where they were employed at an industrial unit. Recently, locals identified them as outsiders and asked them to leave the area, prompting them to plan a return to Bangladesh.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they had set out with the intention of entering Bangladesh through an India-Bangladesh border point in Meghalaya. During their journey, an auto-rickshaw driver noticed them moving about suspiciously in the Panchgram area and alerted residents. The locals subsequently detained them for initial questioning before informing the police.

Police sources further stated that a pushback process had been initiated to send the detainees back to Bangladesh.

Also Read: Guwahati: 57 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Detained at Kamakhya Railway Station