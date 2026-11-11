Tengakhat Oil India Blast Claims Fifth Life as Worker Succumbs to Injuries

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The death toll in the massive explosion and fire at Oil India Limited's (OIL) Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) at Tengakhat in Assam's Dibrugarh district has risen to five after another critically injured worker succumbed to his burn injuries while undergoing treatment at Aastha Hospital in Dibrugarh on Tuesday. The deceased, Kumud Gogoi (39 years), was a resident of Borbeel Dighalia in Tengakhat and was employed as a Helper (Semi-Skilled) with the company. His death marks the fifth fatality in the tragic incident.

The explosion occurred around 9.05 am on Friday when workers were engaged in maintenance activities at the facility. According to OIL's preliminary assessment, the incident took place in the Indirect Bath Heater (IDBH) area of the ITF, which had been isolated for maintenance work since November 4. Meanwhile, OIL has announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased worker and Rs 5 lakh to each injured person.