Tension Grips Silchar on Municipal Oath-Taking Day Over Fake Certificate Row

Silchar: High tension prevailed outside the District Sports Association (DSA) ground in Silchar on Thursday, November 5, 2026, as massive protests erupted against the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected councillors of the Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC). Demanding the immediate suspension of the ceremony for tainted candidates, civil society groups, student bodies, and local citizens locked horns with security forces over structural discrepancies in candidates' educational credentials.

The demonstrations escalated sharply when police personnel barricaded the venue and stopped the protesters from advancing toward the main ceremony area, leading to claims by demonstrators that they were forcefully detained inside the DSA premises to suppress peaceful dissent.

The political unrest follows a formal memorandum submitted to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via the Cachar District Commissioner, alleging that between 12 to 13 winning candidates submitted forged educational qualifications during the nomination process for the October 3 civic polls.

Protesters pointed to glaring timeline anomalies, including an instance where a councillor-elect allegedly declared a Bachelor of Arts degree obtained in 2018 from a university that was only legally established in 2021. Critics argue that the local administration completely ignored formal objections and directly violated the Assam Municipal Corporation Act.

The crackdown has sparked fierce community outrage across the region, with local activists emphasizing that allowing fraudulent candidates to assume public office damages the historical identity of the valley.

A representative from a local civil group stated during the march that such controversy surrounding the educational qualifications of public representatives is deeply concerning for Silchar—a city globally known for its rich culture and education—warning that remaining silent today will directly jeopardize the academic future of the next generation.

Legal experts pursuing the matter have also vowed to take the fight to the judiciary. A senior legal counsel remarked that if anyone has produced fraudulent documents, they will ultimately face the consequences, noting that the court prosecutes the individuals who committed the forgery rather than political parties. They added that even if these candidates somehow manage to take the oath today, they will have to face jail time within six months once the legal investigation concludes.

While the ruling BJP won 32 of the 42 contested seats in the landmark municipal elections, the lingering cloud of degree discrepancies continues to heavily overshadow the newly formed civic body.