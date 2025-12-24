BSF jawan injured in firing incident along Tripura border

AGARTALA: A Border Security Force jawan sustained injuries during a firing incident while on duty along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura's North district on Tuesday.

The injured personnel, identified as Bipin Kumar, 35, of the 97th Battalion, were deployed at the Maheshpur border area under the Dharmanagar subdivision when the incident occurred. Officials said he suffered gunshot wounds to his shoulder and was initially admitted to a local hospital for preliminary treatment before being referred to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala for advanced care. Doctors later confirmed that his condition was stable.

Early reports indicated the possibility that Kumar may have accidentally or intentionally discharged his service rifle at himself. Authorities, however, emphasized that the exact circumstances were yet to be determined and a detailed investigation was underway (Agencies).

