Two Youths Detained with Suspected Beef at Pathsala, Investigation Underway

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Amid the ongoing restrictions and regulations concerning the sale and transportation of beef in Assam, two youths were reportedly detained after allegedly being found in possession of beef at Poddar Car World in Pathsala.

According to sources, the individuals have been identified as Sirajul Haque (20 years), a resident of Hatirtari village in Barpeta district, and Sha Alom (19 years) of Howly. Both were reportedly working at the establishment. The youths reportedly told locals and police that the meat had been packed by their mother for lunch and claimed they were unaware of the restrictions related to beef in Assam. They also stated that the beef was being carried in a tiffin box for personal consumption.

Locals reportedly intercepted the youths after suspecting that they were carrying beef and informed the police. Police later arrived at the spot and took custody of the two individuals along with the seized meat for further investigation.

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