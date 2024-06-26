Tragic Death of Six-Year-Old Taslima Begum After Snake Bite in Mandira NC Village

Boko: A six-year-old child named Taslima Begum, daughter of Pachan Ali from Mandira NC village has lost her life after a poisonous snake bit her. According to her parents, she entered the kitchen to drink water and a snake bit her. Her parents and locals immediately admitted her to the Hekera Primary Health Centre. But, due to the lack of antivenom, she was referred to the Boko Primary Health Centre. After examination, the doctor declared her dead.

