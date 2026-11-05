Terror on NH-202: Gunmen Target Civilian Convoy Along Imphal-Ukhrul Highway

Imphal: Heavy panic gripped commuters in Manipur after suspected armed militants launched a brazen, coordinated shooting attack on a civilian vehicle convoy traveling along National Highway 202 (Imphal-Ukhrul Road), late on Wednesday.

The ambush occurred near the TM Kasom Industrial Estate area in Ukhrul district, highlighting the highly volatile security situation plaguing the region's transport lifelines.

According to ground reports and local administration officials, a mixed convoy of commercial cargo trucks and passenger transport vehicles (Wingers) came under heavy gunfire at around 4:45 PM. Armed miscreants, suspected to be operating from the direction of Kuki-dominated hamlets across the Thoubal River, unleashed automatic weapon fire that lasted intermittently for nearly an hour.

Terrified drivers were forced to slam on their brakes and execute dangerous maneuvers on the narrow highway to escape the line of fire. "The shooting started suddenly out of nowhere. We heard dozens of loud cracks and had to immediately dive under the seats and press ourselves against the floor of the vehicle," recounted Zeinorin Stephen, a passenger who survived the ordeal. "The driver showed immense courage by keeping his composure and speeding away when the firing paused for a brief moment."

The incident has triggered widespread public outrage over a perceived lapse in highway protection protocols. Commuters revealed that the attack took place shortly after their designated security escort team halted or withdrew near the Litan area. Passengers further alleged that security personnel stationed at a nearby Border Security Force (BSF) outpost did not actively engage or retaliate against the attackers while the ambush was underway.

A senior Manipur Police official confirmed that a search operation was launched early Thursday morning to scan the periphery. "Our teams have recovered roughly 30 empty cartridges of sophisticated firearms from the suspected firing positions. Thankfully, despite the volume of fire, there are no reported casualties, injuries, or major physical damage to the vehicles," the official stated.

Authorities have strongly advised civilians to avoid non-essential travel along the Litan-TM Kasom stretch while joint security forces conduct extensive combing operations and review highway security escorts.