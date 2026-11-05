Aaranyak Demands Drone Ban Near Amur Falcon Roosts in Assam

Guwahati: Prominent biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak has issued an urgent appeal to administrative and autonomous authorities in Assam today, demanding an immediate and complete ban on drone operations near the congregation and roosting sites of the migratory Amur Falcons.

The wildlife NGO warned that the rising trend of using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to capture close-up photographs and viral social media videos poses a catastrophic threat to the seasonal visitors.

Every year between October and November, over 100,000 Amur Falcons arrive in Northeast India, making a critical pitstop during their grueling 20,000-kilometre annual journey from eastern Asia to southern Africa. Exhausted from flying thousands of kilometers, these long-distance raptors require undisturbed rest to replenish their energy reserves.

However, conservationists report that the influx of tourists, wildlife photographers, and digital content creators utilizing drones has severely disrupted the birds. The high-speed rotating propellers of these devices present an immediate mid-air collision hazard, which can inflict fatal physical injuries on the low-flying flocks.

Furthermore, the persistent buzzing forces the exhausted birds into unnecessary flight, depleting the vital energy they need to complete their cross-continental migration.

In formal communications addressed to the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council and the Morigaon district administration, Aaranyak called for the urgent declaration of strict "No-Drone Buffer Zones" around primary congregation hubs, including the Umrangso reservoir region in Dima Hasao and the Kopili river basin near Dharamtul.

"No amount of photographs, videos, or social media fame is worth risking our wildlife," stated Aaranyak Organising Secretary Udayan Borthakur. "Flying drones dangerously close to these large flocks for a perfect shot is an act of sheer irresponsibility. We must prioritize the safety of these global travelers over digital validation."

Aaranyak has urged the Forest Department and local law enforcement to actively monitor these sensitive habitats and penalize violators. The NGO has also volunteered its expertise to help local authorities design and launch immediate public sensitization campaigns, urging tourists and local communities to practice responsible wildlife tourism.