TEZPUR: 114 Sonitpur students get tablets under Assam’s Aarohan Scheme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In a significant step towards strengthening academic excellence, 114 Class X students from 114 secondary schools across five Legislative Assembly constituencies of Sonitpur district were provided tablet PCs under the Assam Government's Aarohan scheme. The initiative, launched in 2022 by the Chief Minister, aims to support meritorious students through mentorship and digital resources.

The tablets were formally distributed by District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das at a special programme held at the Tezpur Convention Centre. The event was organised by the District School Education Department, Sonitpur, in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha, Sonitpur. Mentors, education department officials, and teachers attended the programme.

Delivering the welcome address, District Elementary Education Officer and Inspector of Schools, Prabhat Das, noted that the Aarohan scheme has greatly benefited students in the district over the past three years by enhancing their academic journey.

The event was anchored by Pankaj Barua, magazine secretary of the Tezpur District Secondary Teachers' and Employees' Association. Among the dignitaries present were Additional District Commissioner (Education) James Aind, Deputy Inspector of Schools Nilotpal Sharma, District Programme Officer Krishnakanta Deka, and Secretary of the Sonitpur District Academic Council Bijay Kandulna. An audio-visual presentation outlining the objectives and achievements of the Aarohan scheme was screened during the programme.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, District Commissioner Das emphasised that Classes IX and X represent a crucial foundation in a student's academic life. He encouraged students to make the best use of this formative period and to strive not only for professional success but also to become responsible and value-driven individuals.

He stated that the Aarohan scheme reflects the government's forward-looking vision in nurturing young talent by providing mentorship and modern learning tools. He urged students to remain dedicated, disciplined and focused in their studies so that they can contribute meaningfully to society in the future. Highlighting the importance of preserving one's language, literature and culture, he remarked that education loses its true value if individuals forget their roots.

Referring to the life and ideals of former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, he called upon students to pursue their goals with sincerity, determination and perseverance. During the programme, the District Commissioner also ceremonially handed over tablet PCs to 15 selected students representing the five Assembly constituencies.

